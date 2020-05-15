Lawmakers: Revenue shortfalls could overwhelm state budget reserves

A handful of factors are making it hard to predict current impacts to the state budget, as tax deadlines have been extended and people have taken advantage of that, delaying payments.

Income tax withholdings, the amount of money deducted from paychecks throughout the year, have remained relatively level despite more than 100,000 Montanans filing for unemployment benefits, Carlson said.

Sen. Dick Barrett, D-Missoula, theorized that this could be in part due to low-wage workers in industries hit hardest, such as restaurant and hotel staff, paying less in taxes than many white-collar workers who were able to work from home and stay on the payrolls. Corporate income tax payments have remained on track, and even higher than previous years, further illustrating the disparity between who is being impacted by the slowdown.

Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, the speaker of the state House of Representatives, said he was afraid of waiting too long for more data to come in before making moves to potentially cut spending in order to maintain a balanced budget.