Lawmakers: Revenue shortfalls could overwhelm state budget reserves

State budget officials presented Montana legislators with a mixed prediction of the state’s budget over the next two years, with some lawmakers saying the effects of the pandemic were being underestimated.
Despite record unemployment and a massive slowdown of the economy, state finance analysts told the legislative fiscal committee on Friday that thanks to a generous reserve of unspent money from previous years, Montana would likely be able to weather the effects of COVID-19 better than many other states.
However, legislative fiscal analyst Amy Carlson told the committee that the bulk of the economic impact was likely to come in fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1, 2020. Unspent general fund money adds up to about a $190 million cushion, or about 7.4% of budgeted fiscal year 2021 revenues, but the economic downturn could far exceed that.
Estimates of the economic impact on state government revenue from Moody’s Analytics forecast a drop between 15.4% to 18.7%. According to data presented by Carlson, a 15.4% drop in revenue would eat up the entire general fund balance cushion, as well as the fire fund reserves and budget stabilization reserves, and still require a $77 million cut in spending.
A handful of factors are making it hard to predict current impacts to the state budget, as tax deadlines have been extended and people have taken advantage of that, delaying payments.
Income tax withholdings, the amount of money deducted from paychecks throughout the year, have remained relatively level despite more than 100,000 Montanans filing for unemployment benefits, Carlson said.
Sen. Dick Barrett, D-Missoula, theorized that this could be in part due to low-wage workers in industries hit hardest, such as restaurant and hotel staff, paying less in taxes than many white-collar workers who were able to work from home and stay on the payrolls. Corporate income tax payments have remained on track, and even higher than previous years, further illustrating the disparity between who is being impacted by the slowdown.
Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, the speaker of the state House of Representatives, said he was afraid of waiting too long for more data to come in before making moves to potentially cut spending in order to maintain a balanced budget.
“I really think we need to start working on a projection to assume some different scenarios,” Hertz said. “Whether it’s a 10% revenue loss, a 15% or 20%, because I think we’re going to need to accelerate at an extremely fast rate or we’re going to get run over and we’re going to have a real bad train wreck in the next legislative session.”
Montana received $1.25 billion in federal funding from the CARES Act, which is money that can only be spent to cover direct costs of responding to the pandemic. It cannot currently be used for backfilling lost revenue, though Tom Livers, the governor’s budget director, said it is possible Congress could retroactively change that rule. Any of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act money the state does not use to cover COVID-19-related costs by Dec. 30 must be returned to the federal government.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote within the next week on another round of federal bailout money that could include funding for local governments and state revenue replacement cash; however, the proposed packages have been met with skepticism by the Senate’s Republican leadership.
