Legislature next stop for recreational cannabis

"Anyone who owns their own hard real estate, they want to buy them, and then they're going to set up shop," Broughton added. "They can lower the prices to $50 an ounce. They do that for six months and everybody else is done."

Further, he said he wants the Legislature to limit cannabis companies' ability to wholesale half of their product to other providers, which would put more of the same product on the market and eliminate product choices for customers, or spill surplus product back into the black market. In the current market, providers are able to stand out by focusing on edibles, concentrates or just marijuana. If providers want to grow through the medical marijuana's existing "canopy" system, which grows by size in tiers, they should only be able to wholesale 20% of their product, Broughton said, to keep companies from dominating other providers.

"These's a lot of things that are important, but if we can get a few key things in there, that's not going to allow these out-of-staters to come in and just put up huge amounts (of product), I think everybody will be fine, but if they allow that, we're all in a tight spot," Broughton said.

