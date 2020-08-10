Legislature plans for session in a pandemic

After that dust-up, the director of the Legislature's Legal Services Office, Todd Everts, was asked to summarize the state and public health measures with which the Legislature must comply or enforce. He presented lawmakers with a 17-page analysis Monday that drew no final conclusions.

"It's not black and white and there isn't a bright line, yes or no," Everts said, adding that it would take a legal challenge to determine.

The Legislature is a separate branch of government and has control over how it conducts the session, including how it manages its own spaces. Lawmakers also generally have immunity from misdemeanors when acting in their official capacity during a session. But the emergency declaration the state is under also gives broad powers to the executive branch, as well as local governments, to enact directives to ensure public health.

State Sen. JP Pomnichowski, a Democrat from Bozeman, asked what makes lawmakers different from members of the public when it comes to following public health mandates.

"We're also just human bodies capable of transmitting virus, so how is it that this directive does not apply to us regardless of other status?" Pomnichowski said.

Democrats were much more vocal in calling for a remote session during Monday's meeting.