Marijuana group 'certain' legalization will be on Montana general election ballot

The campaign to legalize marijuana said Friday it has cleared the signature hurdles to see its two initiatives on the ballot in Montana's general election in less than four months' time.
Reports from the Montana Secretary of State's Office show 35,458 signatures on a petition to put I-190 on the ballot have been approved after they were submitted by New Approach Montana. The initiative would legalize, tax and regulate marijuana in Montana. Likewise, New Approach's CI-118, a constitutional amendment to set the age of consumption at 21, has seen 52,315 signatures accepted. The proposals required 25,468 and 50,936 signatures, respectively.
"We're very certain that we're going to have both issues on the ballot," New Approach spokesperson Pepper Petersen said Friday. "The fact that we got so many signatures, there's not a single town in Montana that's not represented here. I thought we'd have to go chase signatures in Pondera County; no, they came to us."
Petersen said the group does not anticipate any legal challenges to the proposals because such high litigation costs would likely spur opponents to simply fund a competing campaign.
Moving forward at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has become more intense, Petersen said the campaign will shift from blanketing the state to focusing energy on talks with legislators, medical marijuana dispensary owners, clergy and tribal leaders.
"After you qualify for the ballot, people take you a lot more seriously," he said. "It's been amazing talking to Republican legislators. The conversation is now about revenue, and in the face of COVID, this revenue is so badly needed."
The Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning has released a fiscal note on legalization, finding it could bring in about $48 million in revenue once matured in 2025.
In June, New Approach announced it had collected more than 130,000 signatures on its petition to reach the ballot. The amount of rejected signatures between the two initiatives totaled roughly 44,000.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.