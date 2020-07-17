Marijuana group 'certain' legalization will be on Montana general election ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The campaign to legalize marijuana said Friday it has cleared the signature hurdles to see its two initiatives on the ballot in Montana's general election in less than four months' time.

Reports from the Montana Secretary of State's Office show 35,458 signatures on a petition to put I-190 on the ballot have been approved after they were submitted by New Approach Montana. The initiative would legalize, tax and regulate marijuana in Montana. Likewise, New Approach's CI-118, a constitutional amendment to set the age of consumption at 21, has seen 52,315 signatures accepted. The proposals required 25,468 and 50,936 signatures, respectively.

"We're very certain that we're going to have both issues on the ballot," New Approach spokesperson Pepper Petersen said Friday. "The fact that we got so many signatures, there's not a single town in Montana that's not represented here. I thought we'd have to go chase signatures in Pondera County; no, they came to us."

Petersen said the group does not anticipate any legal challenges to the proposals because such high litigation costs would likely spur opponents to simply fund a competing campaign.