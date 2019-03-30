A woman serving a 40-year prison sentence will not receive a new trial for the 2008 hit-and-run that killed a man in East Missoula, a Missoula judge ruled earlier this week.
Represented by the Montana Innocence Project, Katie Irene Garding, 32, filed a petition for post-conviction relief from a Missoula District Court judge in 2015 after both the Montana and U.S. Supreme Courts upheld her conviction.
In his order on Tuesday dismissing Garding's petition, Missoula Judge John Larson turned down both prongs of her argument for a new trial: that evidence produced after the initial trial would have resulted a different outcome, and that Garding's public defender's performance was inadequate.
Garding was originally convicted in 2011 after a jury found she was driving when her car struck and killed 25-year-old Bronson Parsons in the early hours of New Year's Day in 2008 near East Missoula. She was charged with vehicular homicide and additional charges in 2010 after a man came forward and told authorities Garding came to his home the same day as the crash with a broken fog light. Another man testified at trial that he was in the 1994 Chevrolet Blazer when the hit-and-run took place.
The Montana Innocence Project contracted with a lab to re-create the crash scene, which Garding's defense team hadn't done before. The results specifically showed windshield damage that wasn't found on Garding's vehicle after the crash. But Larson, in his order, said Garding's attorney, Regional Deputy Public Defender Jennifer Streano, had spoken with three different investigators, and none believed a reconstruction of the scene would be appropriate.
Additionally, Larson found the assessment by the investigating Montana Highway Patrol trooper to be "more credible" than that of the defense's new experts.
"Many experts run multiple calculations to arrive at an opinion," Larson wrote. "There is a counter-analysis in this case that supports the finding that (Garding) was responsible."
Garding's new defense team had also bolstered their petition with photos from a 2005 crash scene similar to the one that killed Parsons. According to court records, a medical examiner who testified at Garding's trial had received the 2005 photos shortly after the trial. Not similar enough, however, to convince Larson that they would have tilted the jury's decision.
Frank Knaack, executive director of the Montana Innocence Project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.