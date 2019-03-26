On Tuesday, a lawmaker from Missoula introduced a bill in the Montana Legislature to legalize recreational marijuana sales and use, although it's unlikely to become law this session.
However, many lawmakers and experts say a citizen ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana sales is highly likely to be on the November 2020 ballot, and at least one poll suggests it could pass.
Rep. Tom Winter, a Democrat representing House District 96, introduced House Bill 770, which would provide for the legalization of recreational marijuana. It will be considered in the House Taxation Committee.
Winter, who was elected last November, said he heard from many constituents on the campaign trail that marijuana legalization was something they wanted.
"Another reason I introduced the bill is everyone thinks this is going to come up, probably through a citizen's initiative, in 2020," he said. "So I really want to utilize the fact that we're a deliberative body to get information on what this means for people."
He said that ballot initiatives can often get passed without voters realizing all the ramifications, so he would rather have a bill be debated in the Legislature.
"So we can talk to legal, talk to fiscal, talk to the Department of Corrections and get that info that isn't otherwise going to be out there," he said. "I want people, even if they disagree, to talk about it and voice their opinions. It will get put to the voters soon and there'll be a vacuum of information if we don't do this."
He also said he wants to legalize marijuana to spur criminal justice reform.
"Many of the people who are most affected by (cannabis prohibition) don't have much of a voice," he said.
Winter's bill would tax recreational marijuana sales and send the revenue to counties to support schools and offset property taxes. It would also dedicate funding to alcohol and drug education, mental health education and suicide prevention.
Winter's "back-of-the-envelope" calculations estimated that the industry would generate $50 million in revenue every year.
Winter said he's looked at mistakes made by legalization laws in places like Colorado and wrote his bill to make sure large corporations don't take over the industry and market products to children. He fears that a ballot initiative campaign would be funded by out-of-state corporations with their own agendas.
"People might not realize, while voting for greater freedoms and less government interference, that they are also voting in a regime that rewards large corporations and behavior that's not in the best interests of Montana," Winter said.
Winter acknowledged that his bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.
"We need to have an informed citizenry, even if our bills don't pass," he said.
Meanwhile, a recent poll conducted by the University of Montana found registered voters in Montana support legalizing marijuana.
The online Big Sky Poll commissioned last week by UM’s Social Science Research Laboratory got 293 responses and found that 50.5 percent of registered voters support legalizing recreational use of marijuana while 37.4 percent oppose it.
Eighty percent of Democrats support legalization along with 33 percent of Republicans. When asked “Do you think marijuana should be legalized in Montana?” younger people showed strong support, with roughly two-thirds of those between the ages of 18-46 answering in the affirmative. A total of 56 percent of respondents aged 47-66 support legalization, while only 29 percent of voters age 67 and older support legalization in the state.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.72 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level. The survey results were weighted by geography and gender to more accurately reflect demographics of the registered voter population in Montana, according to Sara Rinfret, the chair of the UM Department of Public Administration and Policy.
Many other lawmakers and policy experts in Montana expect there to be an initiative to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana on the November 2020 ballot. State Sen. Diane Sands, a Democrat from Missoula, said she expects an initiative on the ballot and tried to get an interim study resolution passed in order to get information on the issue. She doesn’t want the state to get caught off guard with confusing rules and no policies in place to deal with unexpected side effects, which many lawmakers think happened when medical marijuana was first legalized in Montana in 2004.
Because of a huge spike in the number of medical marijuana providers, lawmakers overhauled the industry in 2011 and adopted stricter regulations.
Sands' resolution to study the issue died in committee.
“There’s a train coming down the tracks, but I want to be able to say ‘I told you so’ (if marijuana is legalized),” Sands said. “Even though, you know, a lot of good that will do me.”
Sands said she didn't believe Winter's bill would become law.
As it stands now, medical marijuana is legal in Montana and taxed at 4 percent to fund the regulation of the program, and the state also collects a 2 percent fee on gross sales. There are over 31,000 medical marijuana patients in the state served by over 430 providers, including two dozen of providers in Missoula County.
Ellie Hill, a former state lawmaker from Missoula who will be running again for Senate District 45 in Missoula in 2020, is an advocate for legalization.
“There’s already 10 large providers that have over 600 patients, which means they have multiple dispensaries, so it’s more like recreational retail at that point,” she said. “We’re getting a coalition of groups, from attorneys to scientists to farmers, coalescing and talking with them right now on strategy and drafting language for an initiative. There will definitely be a ballot initiative for adult use marijuana on the 2020 ballot.”
Hill and her husband, Tyler Smith, both have interests in medical marijuana-related companies.
Matthew Schweich, the deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project in Washington, D.C., said his organization views Montana as one of the states that could join 10 other states in legalizing the adult use of marijuana in the next general election cycle.
“The poll result is encouraging,” he said. “And it confirms our belief that a 2020 adult use marijuana legalization campaign in 2020 would be viable in Montana. We are continuing to do our due diligence, and we’ve launched ballot initiatives with similar levels of support in the past.”
Schweich said he’s seen states legalize recreational pot use with similar polling numbers to Montana’s.
“I’ve seen initiatives pass that had levels of support in the low 50s pretty far out (in terms of the amount of time before Election Day),” he said. “It’s very possible Montana voters would support an initiative.”
Schweich’s organization has helped get marijuana legalization initiatives on ballots in Colorado, Alaska, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Utah.
“We always look to build a coalition within the states among organizations and businesses,” he said. “We try to structure a campaign that is state-specific and not a cookie cutter approach. The messaging and tactics we use will vary state-to-state. It depends on the level of support and what kind of opposition there is.”
Schweich said his organization supports legalization for several reasons.
“The first reason is that alcohol is legal and alcohol is a more dangerous drug,” he said. “Laws should be consistent and logical. Also there is a significant public health and safety benefits from shifting marijuana from the unregulated market to licensed, regulated and taxpaying businesses that generate new sources of revenue for the state. Also, criminalized marijuana wastes law enforcement resources by enforcing laws that make no sense that often have no support of the people.”
Jason Schager, is the owner of Montana Medicinals, a medical marijuana provider in downtown Missoula.
“I hope that Montana goes in the same direction as what the rest of the U.S. is saying in the polls,” he said. “I’m all for it.”
He graduated from the University of Montana’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy in 2004 and is passionate about helping people find the right types of marijuana to help them mitigate pain or other issues.
“I think it will be on the ballot,” he said. “I also think it will pass. Montana is a pretty conservative state, but I just have to tell myself to think about Ravalli County. There’s more green card holders there than Missoula County per capita, and that’s a red county. So Montana is a conservative state, but I think it will pass.”