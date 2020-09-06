Montana Auditor candidates cite competing backgrounds

“It’s fundamentally American to have choices,” he said, adding that if people “can understand what they’re getting and what they’re giving up, they can decide for themselves and their family what tool is best.”

Both he and Morigeau spoke of consumer protection, Downing saying he’d worked to get “bad actors” out of the insurance business and Morigeau bringing up the fact that insurance scams are proliferating during the pandemic.

“I know what people are experiencing across the state of Montana,” said Morigeau, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, who repeatedly cited his upbringing in a low-income Montana community.

Downing’s California background became an issue in 2018 — the year he unsuccessfully ran in the Republican U.S. Senate primary — when he pleaded guilty to buying in-state hunting and fishing licenses between 2011 and 2016. He was fined just over $2,000 and forfeited his hunting and fishing privileges for 18 months.

Downing, an Air Force veteran twice deployed to Afghanistan, responded that he’d long sponsored fly-fishing trips in Montana for wounded veterans and added, “When I was hit on this, they were holding me to a standard not reasonable for any Montanan.”