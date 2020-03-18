Montana border communities brace for closure

“It’s hugely affecting us,” he said of the coronavirus. “I have two sales currently that are in duress over this.” In recent days, he said, the Loonie’s rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar had put the squeeze on Canadian buyers, and the border closure was adding even more pressure. Comstock recalled one buyer who had wanted to know on Friday if he could speed up the closing on a house in Montana. “Today, he’s wondering if he really wants to close it. … He may not see the house until midsummer.”

Comstock currently has four employees. Asked if he expected to have to lay some off, he replied, “Oh, yes.”

“Our big concern right now is the small businesses,” said Blanche Flanagan, interim director of the Eureka Area Chamber of Commerce. “They’re probably going to be hurt the worst.”

One of her counterparts north of the border sees the fallout spreading further

“I think the immediate impact is on small businesses in tourism, but the full-on effect is going to be huge,” predicted Brad Parsell, executive director of the Fernie Chamber of Commerce. This British Columbia town sits about 42 miles north of the border. Its ski resort, which would normally stay open through mid-April, has already closed.