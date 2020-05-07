Montana cannabis campaign fires up signature drive Saturday

"We are disappointed in that ruling," said Pepper Petersen, New Approach Montana's political director, in an email to the Missoulian. "At this juncture, attempting a conventional signature drive is our only path to ballot qualification."

Petersen said it was time to push forward as officials begin reopening parts of the state. State officials on Thursday announced no new COVID-19 cases in Montana for the third day in a row.

“As our state reopens for business, we must also reopen for democracy,” Petersen said in a press release Thursday. “Our signature drive will allow Montana voters to exercise their constitutional right to a ballot initiative in a safe and responsible way.”

New Approach said Thursday it had developed a set of protocols to limit contact between petition circulators and signers. Among other measures, petitioners will be wearing masks and using single-use pens to be discarded after each signature, Petersen said. In line with social distancing measures, they will also witness the signature from 6 feet away from a table where voters can add their name to the petition.

The group's plan has the approval of Joan Miles, who served as the director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services under former Gov. Brian Schweitzer.