Montana cannabis legalization campaign ramps up spending in final stretch

By another comparison, $2.3 million in ad spending is pocket change against the dollars spent on the showtime elections, like the U.S. Senate or gubernatorial races, said University of Montana journalism professor and political analyst Lee Banville. So even if it's late in the game, it's important to check in, Banville said.

"You have to realize that any of these issues, whether we're talking about this ballot initiative or lower down the ballot, candidates are really going to struggle to get attention when so much money is coming in, especially for the Senate race and the governor's race," Banville said. "There's not a lot of air in the room. This order is a way for the marijuana legalization supporters to say 'We're serious about this.'"

Federal Communications Commission filings show the ads will appear across weekday programming, day and night. Viewers of local news broadcasts, Family Feud, Judge Judy, Ellen and This Is Us will all get to know New Approach Montana's pro-marijuana messaging beginning Oct. 13 — a few days after ballots are mailed.

"What you get for $2.3 million: You're going to see this message if you've got your TV on, or if you're at the bar," Banville said.