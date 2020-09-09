Montana climate plan: 'Urgency for action is great'

The plan released Wednesday is the culmination of more than a year's work by a council created by the governor's executive order, its 40 members drawn from environmental groups, industry, agriculture, nonprofits and more.

"For too long our response to this issue has been curtailed out of a false pretense that dealing with climate will divide our state along east-west, rural-urban and partisan divides,” Bullock wrote in his introduction to the plan.

The council, whose process included public input, was tasked with finding strategies to deal with climate change. Among other things, its proposals aim for net greenhouse gas neutrality in the electric power sector by 2035, and net zero emissions overall by 2040-2050, Bullock said Wednesday.

However, the plan's recommendations are just that. Some would require legislative action, others approval by the Public Service Commission or other state agencies, and others by local governments.

Still, "Montana must act," the council wrote in its introduction to the report. "The urgency for action is great, and the opportunities for benefits commensurately large."