Montana COVID-19 cases now at 11; 509 tested

Montana's total number of COVID-19 cases was updated to 11 Wednesday morning.

That count includes 10 people tested by the state's Montana Public Health Laboratory and one part-time state resident who tested positive out-of-state. The total number of Montanans tested has risen by more than 200 since Monday, to 509 total.

Both new cases are men in their 20s in Gallatin County. Missoula County's case total remained unchanged at three.

"All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance," according to a news release from the governor's office.

This story will be updated.

