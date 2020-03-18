You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana COVID-19 cases now at 11; 509 tested
breaking topical top story

Montana COVID-19 cases now at 11; 509 tested

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Montana's total number of COVID-19 cases was updated to 11 Wednesday morning. 

That count includes 10 people tested by the state's Montana Public Health Laboratory and one part-time state resident who tested positive out-of-state. The total number of Montanans tested has risen by more than 200 since Monday, to 509 total. 

Both new cases are men in their 20s in Gallatin County. Missoula County's case total remained unchanged at three.

"All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance," according to a news release from the governor's office.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News