Montana green-lights marijuana legalization

Kate Cholewa, government affairs representative for the Montana Cannabis Industry Association, said much work is ahead in the state Legislature if I-190's lead carries through the final results.

"We're going to definitely bring a few agenda items to the Legislature in terms of some tuning the legalization law that may likely pass tonight," Cholewa said. "And we do have to give some consideration to the medical program and how to make sure medical patients still have access and how to streamline regulation."

Wrong for Montana, the group formed to oppose cannabis legalization in Montana, sought to have the ballot measures voided if passed, arguing the measure cannot allocate funding. I-190 does point funding toward public lands access, veterans issues and mental health resources, although New Approach Montana says those are only suggestions. The Montana Supreme Court threw the opponent's petition out, ruling the matter needed to first run through a District Court judge.

Steve Zabawa, who heads up Wrong for Montana and has stood as a longtime opponent of cannabis, vowed Tuesday to bring their challenge to a District Court judge.