Montana groups watch as EPA enforcement eases during pandemic

When industries or government agencies receive permits to pollute under federal environmental laws, they’re typically required to monitor, sample, and test regularly, and report the results.
But on March 26, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that when companies can’t do this work due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it won’t penalize them. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has also offered some flexibility.
These moves have drawn varying degrees of concern from environmental groups in Montana, as regulators and permit holders — from wastewater treatment plants to oil refineries — face the challenge of protecting air, land and water amid an unprecedented situation.
When the policy was first announced, it drew condemnation from some former EPA officials who considered it a large-scale relaxation of environmental laws. A coalition of environmental groups filed a petition to tighten it. The agency issued a follow-up statement reiterating that the “policy does not say that the COVID-19 pandemic will excuse exceedances of pollutant limitations in permits, regulations, and statutes.
“This doesn’t say," said Michelle Bryan, professor of law at the University of Montana, "that the agencies are giving a free pass to polluters.”
The EPA’s policy, released on March 26, states that “in general, the EPA does not expect to seek penalties for violations of routine compliance monitoring, integrity testing, sampling, laboratory analysis, training, and reporting or certification obligations in situations where the EPA agrees that COVID-19 was the cause of the noncompliance and the entity provides supporting documentation to the EPA upon request. The policy does not apply to Superfund sites, imports or criminal violations.
“I think it puts the burden on a company that has reporting observations to explain how COVID-19 restrictions interfered with their ability to report,” Bryan said. “I don’t read it as saying polluters have to stop reporting. … I read it as saying if social distancing requirements or access to labs or things like that are impacting your reporting ability, the reporting requirements are not loosened in that situation.”
While the directive was issued for the Environmental Protection Agency, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality generally enforces the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act within the Treasure State. The policy does allow authorized states or tribes to take a “different approach,” but Rebecca Harbage, the department’s public policy director, says the DEQ also plans to offer some wiggle room.
“We have heard here and there that (permittees) have concerns about things like supply chain (and) safety of employees,” she said. “We’re working right now to put together some Montana-specific guidance. … These are challenging times and we will strive to be flexible where we can."
The department’s memo, issued Tuesday, offered “some limited flexibility” to permit holders, and encouraged them to contact the department about compliance issues to resolve them on a case-by-case basis. “We are not saying if someone’s out of compliance, they’re going to be exempt,” Harbage said. “That’s totally different from a reporting issue.”
But, said Anne Hedges, lobbyist and executive director for the Montana Environmental Information Center, “reporting is foundational to our system of protecting people from air and water pollution. It’s the only way we know whether they’re complying with the law, with public health safeguards. If they don’t report it, nobody knows.
“These are hard times, and we are going to push this system, in a lot of ways, to the limit,” Hedges said. Companies “need to know that there’s someone out there that’s going to be checking their work.”
Many of the Montana Petroleum Association’s member firms hold Clean Air Act emissions permits. “Our intentions are to abide by the law as it is,” said Alan Olson, the group’s executive director.
Speaking with the Missoulian Wednesday, Olson said he was not aware of any monitoring or sampling work being complicated by COVID-19. If the pandemic does prevent monitoring work, he said that “our intentions are to notify the Montana Department of Environmental Quality of any issues that may arise from that and … do the best that we can do to stay in compliance with the rules and the laws as they exist.”
The City of Missoula's wastewater treatment facility holds a permit to discharge waste into the Clark Fork River.
“Missoula's Public Works Department and its Wastewater Treatment Facility will endeavor to meet all regulatory requirements,” wrote Gene Connell, the facility's superintendent, in an email.
At the same time, he said, the demands of social distancing have put some wrinkles in operations. “A portion of our operations personnel have been sent home to self-isolate. These employees are on standby should we need them. As many administrative staff as possible are working remotely. Staff that are being asked to stay on duty are following recommended industrial and CDC guidelines for personal protection and hygiene.”
Some environmental groups are taking a wait-and-see approach. Tim Preso, an attorney with Earthjustice in Bozeman, wrote that "while it may be appropriate to ensure that enforcement obligations are not unnecessarily putting people in harm’s way for disease infection, the failure to meet those obligations should not put people in harm’s way from toxic pollution. Fortunately, many of our environmental laws allow citizens to enforce essential protections for our air and water where the government fails to uphold its responsibility. We are prepared to take enforcement action if polluting industries abuse these EPA and DEQ decisions to unleash harmful pollution on vulnerable communities."
In Missoula, the Clark Fork Coalition's legal director, Andrew Gorder, said that “if contractors and employees are furloughed and they’re unable to go to work for public reasons, then I do think it does make sense for some flexibility." Both he and UM’s Bryan noted that the EPA has allowed some narrow exemptions from environmental laws in the past — for instance, when natural disasters made full compliance impossible.
But Gorder pointed out that this enforcement discretion was the most recent in a wave of deregulation by the Trump Administration. The New York Times found that the federal government rolled back 95 environmental rules from January 2017 through December 2019. This past week, it also reduced Obama-era car mileage standards.
Gorder called the enforcement discretion, on top of these other moves, “troubling, because it’s just generally characteristic of the current administration’s policies when it comes to protecting the environment, and I think that’s a lot of the outcry that we’re seeing right now from the environmental community."
“When you look at the administration’s track record,” he added, “I think that sort of hesitancy and confusion and fear is well-founded.”
For now, Gorder said, this rule’s effects have yet to be seen on the ground — or in the water — of western Montana.
While the nonprofit environmental group is concerned about the prospect of wastewater discharge, he said that for now, “it’s just difficult to predict what it could mean in terms of negative impacts.”
