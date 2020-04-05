Montana groups watch as EPA enforcement eases during pandemic

Speaking with the Missoulian Wednesday, Olson said he was not aware of any monitoring or sampling work being complicated by COVID-19. If the pandemic does prevent monitoring work, he said that “our intentions are to notify the Montana Department of Environmental Quality of any issues that may arise from that and … do the best that we can do to stay in compliance with the rules and the laws as they exist.”

The City of Missoula's wastewater treatment facility holds a permit to discharge waste into the Clark Fork River.

“Missoula's Public Works Department and its Wastewater Treatment Facility will endeavor to meet all regulatory requirements,” wrote Gene Connell, the facility's superintendent, in an email.

At the same time, he said, the demands of social distancing have put some wrinkles in operations. “A portion of our operations personnel have been sent home to self-isolate. These employees are on standby should we need them. As many administrative staff as possible are working remotely. Staff that are being asked to stay on duty are following recommended industrial and CDC guidelines for personal protection and hygiene.”