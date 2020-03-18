Montana hits 11 COVID-19 cases

One of the men traveled to Europe recently, though Spinelli would not say where specifically, and suspected that he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He self-isolated then was tested. He was isolated the entire time he was symptomatic.

The other man was notified in the middle of travel and got tested, and then self-isolated. He'd had close contact with a known case from someone else within the United States. The cases are not related, Spinelli said.

"We just wanted to acknowledge the diligence both of these individuals practiced that prevented the spread and exposure to other people," Spinelli said. She added health care workers who came into contact with the men had proper personal protective equipment.

Even with people following isolation or quarantine recommendations, Spinelli said Wednesday "These probably won't be the last cases in Gallatin or Montana and just to expect more in the future."

Technically Montana has 12 COIVD cases assigned to it, as one of the men in his 20s from Gallatin County is classified as a New Hampshire case because the patient is a resident there. And another case for a woman in her 70s who was diagnosed in Maryland is assigned to Montana as the woman is a part-time resident here, though she hasn't been in the state since November.