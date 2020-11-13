Montana judge refuses to order business mask enforcement

An owner or employee of each business testified that they have tried to comply with Bullock's order, but said they could lose employees or customers if they forced the issue on them.

Dave Sheeran, owner of the Remington Bar, said about half of his customers support the mask mandate and the rest oppose it.

Doug White, owner of Your Turn Mercantile and Your Lucky Turn Casino, testified that one of his younger employees asked a customer to wear a mask, but that the customer put his hand on his gun and told the cashier, "Why don't you make me put my mask on?"

The employee quit the next day, White said.

Another time, a customer cursed at his granddaughter when she asked the customer to wear a mask.

"I'm not going to put my family or my employees into that situation again," White said.

The state attorneys said that the Ferndale Market had a sign at its entrance notifying people about the mask requirement that also said the store would assume that people not wearing masks have valid medical exemptions.