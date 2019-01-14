Lawmakers in Helena took up a slew of bills on Monday afternoon aimed at improving things for people with developmental disabilities and the workers who help care for them.
Montana's network of community-based care has faltered in recent years under the weight of budget cuts, more demand for services as a major state institution closed, and an economy that makes it more appealing to work at a fast food restaurant than caring for people with disabilities.
Over the last 18 months, a group of lawmakers on a legislative interim committee developed legislation aimed to ease those issues. The first of those bills hit the 2019 legislative session Tuesday.
"Taking care of our most vulnerable and our most weak is a function of our government and it is something we have agreed to collectively as as a civic people, and this is one of the ways we do it," said state Sen. Al Olszewski, a Republican from Kalispell who is carrying some of the bills.
The community-based system of care around Montana provides services for roughly 2,800 people, according to a legislative report. It grew out of an effort in the 1970s to develop a system that allowed people with disabilities to stay in their own communities and receive services there instead of at institutions that could be far from home. That included the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder, which is in the process of closing and moving residents back into communities.
During the months between the 2017 and 2019 session, lawmakers on the interim Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee spent a significant amount of their time studying community services for adults with developmental disabilities.
The network of community care was stressed after budget cuts from the 2017 Legislative session, which caused several providers around the state to shut down entirely, such as Helena Industries, which provided more than 900 people in Bozeman, Great Falls, Butte and Anaconda with community-based services. Several other programs greatly reduced their services.
The rates paid to workers who care for those with developmental disabilities is an obstacle to providers, who say they can't afford wages as high as McDonald's or other less-demanding jobs. That makes hiring and keeping employees difficult. A low unemployment rate also plays a role.
Mike Mahoney, the executive director of Family Outreach, a provider that works with people in southwestern Montana, said the most critical issue facing community-based providers is recruitment and retention of employees.
“Right now in the state of Montana … if you go to Bozeman and you hire on at McDonalds, you’re going to make more money than I can pay my direct-care providers. I think that’s a travesty. We’re asking people who go into people’s home and work with their children and adults who have developmental delays — what enormous responsibly they have. And people who are working in our fast food industry are compensated at a higher ate they they are."
Mahoney said it's also disruptive to people with disabilities, who may struggle to adapt to new caregivers.
Lawmakers tried to raise the wages in the 2017 Legislature with a bill that would have raised wages 75 cents an hour over a two-year period for a total increase of $3 an hour. However, that was put on hold when state revenues came in lower than expected.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that, at the direction from Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, it has been working over the last several months to retroactively implement the $1-an-hour increase passed in 2017 and expects start paying that rate increase this month, retroactive to July.
Several years ago Utah passed what amounted to a 30 percent wage increase, which led to turnover dropping 57 percent. A state official there attributed that to the pay bump.
Providers also told the interim committee they struggled with hourly reimbursement rates, which are something of an anomaly outside Montana. While Montana adopted hourly reimbursement rates — where providers bill in hourly increments for the services they provide — most other states have daily rates. Hourly rates can be a problem for providers when staff members miss a scheduled shift or a client can't come because of being sick, out of town or other reasons.
The state had a monthly rate until the federal government took objection to that approach in the early 2000s.
When advocating Monday for a bill to move away from an hourly rate, Olszewski said the change will reverse “unintended consequences.”
“It increased the overhead for our community services in their paperwork and the things they had to do to meet the requirements for payment,” Olszewski said.
The committee produced eight bills for the full Legislature to consider in 2019, and seven of them are related to services for people with developmental disabilities.
Those include bills that would:
• dedicate money for increasing wages by up to $3 an hour over the next two years for employees in the community-based system who provide direct care to those with developmental disabilities;
• require the state Department of Public Health and Human Services to reimburse residence services on a daily or monthly, not hourly, basis;
• implement standardized tools to assess the needs of people with developmental disabilities and determine which services they need;
• require the governor’s budget to include an inflationary pay increase for people whose jobs are to provide community-based care. This is meant to have the Legislature decide to appropriate the money or not;
• require money from the state’s general fund appropriated to community developmental disabilities services be used only for those services, or a grant program for providers;
• create a tiered program of crisis response, from new and existing funding, and
• review rules, policies and procedures related to community services to eliminate anything that’s a duplicate or not cost-effective.
In 2016 the state spent about $105.5 million on waiver services for 2,722 people. Most of the money went to group homes or other types of living arrangements, according to a legislative report.
The types of services that qualify as community-based care are residential services, such as group homes; work and day services where people have jobs or complete other types of activities like adaptive skills and education; and other things like behavior support services and transportation.
The money that funds for these programs comes from a Medicaid waiver meant to pay for non-medical services that keep people out of institutions, hospitals or nursing homes.
According to a legislative report, about 1,600 people in the state are on a waiting list to receive services paid for by that waiver. About 500 are adults. There’s a wait list because the amount of money available under the waiver is capped.
The amount of money spent per person can vary widely based on their individual needs, from about $1,500 for a person with fewer needs and family members or other caregivers to help, up to $450,000 for a person with higher needs. The average cost is about $48,000 per person, according to a legislative report.