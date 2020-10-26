Montana National Guard deployed to state prison

The Montana Army National Guard has been deployed to the Montana State Prison as cases inside the facility have festered over the last two weeks, the Montana Department of Corrections said Monday.

The Department of Corrections made the request for National Guard assistance to Gov. Steve Bullock, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright. The National Guard will provide operational assistance at the Montana State Prison, located near Deer Lodge, where 166 of 1,407 inmates have tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, six inmates had been hospitalized. Staff, likewise, has seen 61 cases of COVID-19 since early October.

"We're extremely grateful to Governor Bullock and Major General (Matthew) Quinn for providing us the help we need during this difficult time," DOC Director Reginald Michael said in a press release. "Similar to other prisons across the country, we are in need (of) additional staffing support at MSP. This scenario is part of our COVID-19 response plan, and this measure will allow our staff members to continue to do their important public safety work with aid from the MTARNG."