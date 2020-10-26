Montana National Guard deployed to state prison

The Montana Army National Guard has been deployed to the Montana State Prison as cases inside the facility have festered over the last two weeks, the Montana Department of Corrections said Monday.
The Department of Corrections made the request for National Guard assistance to Gov. Steve Bullock, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright. The National Guard will provide operational assistance at the Montana State Prison, located near Deer Lodge, where 166 of 1,407 inmates have tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, six inmates had been hospitalized. Staff, likewise, has seen 61 cases of COVID-19 since early October.
"We're extremely grateful to Governor Bullock and Major General (Matthew) Quinn for providing us the help we need during this difficult time," DOC Director Reginald Michael said in a press release. "Similar to other prisons across the country, we are in need (of) additional staffing support at MSP. This scenario is part of our COVID-19 response plan, and this measure will allow our staff members to continue to do their important public safety work with aid from the MTARNG."
According to the department's press release, 67 volunteer soldiers will begin Tuesday at the prison to assist with distribution of mail, laundry, inmate counts and delivering meals. This delegation of work means that MSP staff can address the COVID-related tasks brought on by the outbreak, Bright said. Soldiers will not be armed and will have minimized contact with inmates, she added.
Support Local Journalism
The National Guard is anticipated to have completed its mission at the Montana State Prison by Nov. 8, according to the Department of Corrections.
While the state prison last week quadrupled its cases from 36 to 166, Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, has dealt with its own crisis with 255 inmates who have tested positive in the last month, or roughly one in 3 inmates.
The Governor's Office did not immediately respond to questions about whether CoreCivic, the company that operates Crossroads, has requested National Guard assistance or any other help from the Governor's Office.
As of Monday, the Department of Corrections website listed zero COVID-related deaths on the page where the agency lists its updated case counts among inmates and staff at facilities. The tallies are updated twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Montana State Prison appeared to have no new cases over the weekend, according the online tally.
Volunteer soldiers from the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 484th Military Police Company arrived in Helena on Sunday to participate in training for their assignment at the Montana State Prison, Bright said.
This story will be updated.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.