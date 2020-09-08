Montana pols respond to alleged Trump remarks on war dead

The fallout from an Atlantic magazine story quoting unnamed sources saying President Donald Trump disparaged American war dead and wounded as “losers” and “suckers" continues to resonate this week in Montana, a state with one of highest percentage of veterans in the country.
Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, a Democrat seeking to become Montana’s next governor, quickly condemned the president's alleged comments after the story appeared last week and on Tuesday repeated a call for his opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, to do the same.
Gov. Steve Bullock likewise has taken his U.S. Senate race opponent — Republican incumbent Steve Daines — to task, noting that Daines has yet to denounce the allegations in the story by Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg.
Daines’ and Gianforte’s spokespersons, meanwhile, vociferously condemned the use of unnamed sources in declining to directly address the allegations.
And U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat and the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, called the reported comments “offensive and deeply unbecoming of America’s commander in chief.”
The allegations in Goldberg’s story were later repeated by other news outlets, including the Associated Press, the Washington Post, CNN and Fox News, relying on their own unnamed sources. Others — such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, the author of a recent book harshly critical of Trump — have gone on the record with emphatic denials. Bolton called the claims “simply false” in a Fox News interview Monday.
Under the circumstances, it’s difficult to know what to believe, said John Angwin of Missoula, an Army veteran of two postwar tours in Korea and one to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s.
“With the election going on, there’s a lot of misinformation and manipulation of what people hear,” Angwin, a retired major, said Tuesday. “… He has a tendency between tweets and stuff to kind of upset people,” he said of the president, terming the remarks attributed to Trump as “regrettable.”
“He’s very combative, kind of like a street brawler,” Angwin said.
Elizabeth Barrs of Missoula, a three-time combat veteran who spent 21 years on active duty, said she had “very strong" thoughts on the allegations. “Jefferey Goldberg is obviously a very longtime reputable journalist and a very, very close ties into the national security community and military community.”
Regardless of the use of anonymous sources, the president has so often publicly denigrated the military in the last five years “that to me the comments were very plausible,” Barrs said.
She referenced Trump’s “disgusting” running attacks on the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, a Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and spent six years as a prisoner of war. As a candidate in 2015, Trump said of McCain, “I like people who weren’t captured,” and continued to denigrate McCain, a fellow Republican, even following McCain’s death in 2018.
“The young men and women who go (into the military) are not losers or suckers," said Barrs, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. "We are citizens and part of being an engaged citizen is being willing to support or defend the Constitution no matter where the nation sends you."
Cooney’s comments came Tuesday during a news conference in which he outlined measures he said he would take, if elected, to support veterans, including increased investment in suicide prevention programs and improving access to telemedicine for veterans.
At the end of his remarks, he added that he found Trump’s alleged comments “abhorrent,” and called on Gianforte to likewise denounce them.
Gianforte spokesman Travis Hall responded that, “While the Missoulian is focused on sensational, anti-Trump stories from unnamed, anonymous sources who've been contradicted on the record by officials who were with the president on the trip, Greg, who has championed Montana veterans and service members in Congress, is focused on getting our economy going again, getting Montana open for business, and getting Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs.”
On Monday, Bullock referenced the Fox News confirmation of the Atlantic story in a tweet, adding “Senator Daines still has not denounced these comments. “It’s cowardly and disappointing. Montana deserves a leader who stands up for our military — always.”
“Fox also confirmed that several involved said it didn’t happen,” wrote Daines spokesperson Katie Schoettler.
“Senator Daines stands with our troops,” wrote Julia Doyle, his campaign spokesperson.
On Sunday, Goldberg told CNN that his initial story “just the tip of the iceberg.”
"I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks," he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.