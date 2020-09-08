Montana pols respond to alleged Trump remarks on war dead

Under the circumstances, it’s difficult to know what to believe, said John Angwin of Missoula, an Army veteran of two postwar tours in Korea and one to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s.

“With the election going on, there’s a lot of misinformation and manipulation of what people hear,” Angwin, a retired major, said Tuesday. “… He has a tendency between tweets and stuff to kind of upset people,” he said of the president, terming the remarks attributed to Trump as “regrettable.”

“He’s very combative, kind of like a street brawler,” Angwin said.

Elizabeth Barrs of Missoula, a three-time combat veteran who spent 21 years on active duty, said she had “very strong" thoughts on the allegations. “Jefferey Goldberg is obviously a very longtime reputable journalist and a very, very close ties into the national security community and military community.”

Regardless of the use of anonymous sources, the president has so often publicly denigrated the military in the last five years “that to me the comments were very plausible,” Barrs said.