Montana prison warden resigns

Montana State Prison Warden Lynn Guyer submitted his letter of resignation last week after almost two years on the job and amid a public health crisis through which the state correctional system has been carefully treading.
Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright on Wednesday confirmed Guyer had submitted his letter of resignation on July 16.
"On July 16, Warden Guyer submitted his resignation, and the DOC will begin recruitment for the position as soon as possible," Bright said in an email on Wednesday. "We'll have more information regarding the status of leadership at Montana State Prison in the near future."
Bright did not state Guyer's last day in the warden's office in her initial email to the Missoulian.
Guyer was selected as the state men's prison warden in September 2018. He came to the position after 30 years in the Idaho corrections system, from which he had retired in May 2016. He had previously served as the warden of the North Idaho Correctional Institution near Cottonwood in northern Idaho. He had worn several administrative hats during his time there, including work at other men's facilities and at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Institution, according to a press release issued upon his hiring at Montana State Prison.
His departure comes at a time of intense scrutiny while COVID-19 cases continued to fester across Montana and lawmakers on the corrections department's oversight committee have expressed much concern about the novel coronavirus sweeping through facilities here as it has in other states. The state prison system, however, has apparently been spared: just one inmate of the 1,500 tested in all secure facilities, state-run or contracted, has tested positive, according to the Department of Corrections' tallies listed online. Staff in secure facilities, too, have gone without a confirmed case since the pandemic began, according to the agency's numbers.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.