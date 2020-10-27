Montana women's prison sees new COVID cluster; men's prison tops 200 cases

The COVID-19 at the Montana Women's Prison in Billings jumped from 5 to 48 over the weekend, according to a Montana Department of Corrections tally posted online late Monday.

Twelve staff at Montana Women's Prison have also tested positive for the virus, according to the department.

Montana State Prison, the state facility which houses male inmates near Deer Lodge, saw its own coronavirus case count top 200. The state prison saw its first cases in mid-October; on Monday the Department of Corrections listed its total at 203. Fourteen additional staff have tested positive since Friday's count, for a new total of 75.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson on Tuesday was gathering numbers for inmates and staff hospitalized at the Montana State Prison and the Montana Women's Prison.

The rising caseload among inmates at staff at Montana's prisons has the corrections department pressed for personnel. On Monday, the Department of Corrections announced it had requested Gov. Steve Bullock activate the Montana Army National Guard for assistance at the Montana State Prison.