Montana women's prison sees new COVID cluster; men's prison tops 200 cases

The COVID-19 at the Montana Women's Prison in Billings jumped from 5 to 48 over the weekend, according to a Montana Department of Corrections tally posted online late Monday.
Twelve staff at Montana Women's Prison have also tested positive for the virus, according to the department.
Montana State Prison, the state facility which houses male inmates near Deer Lodge, saw its own coronavirus case count top 200. The state prison saw its first cases in mid-October; on Monday the Department of Corrections listed its total at 203. Fourteen additional staff have tested positive since Friday's count, for a new total of 75.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson on Tuesday was gathering numbers for inmates and staff hospitalized at the Montana State Prison and the Montana Women's Prison.
The rising caseload among inmates at staff at Montana's prisons has the corrections department pressed for personnel. On Monday, the Department of Corrections announced it had requested Gov. Steve Bullock activate the Montana Army National Guard for assistance at the Montana State Prison.
The Montana National Guard conducted training with Montana State Prison staff Sunday at Fort Harrison near Helena, Major Dan Bushnell said Tuesday. Sixty-six soldiers arrived at the prison on Monday and were scheduled to begin their mission on Tuesday. That mission includes not a law-enforcement role but to assist with mail, laundry, inmate counts and delivering meals while prison staff handle duties that include interactions with inmates.
Powell County, where the state prison is located, had 70 active cases outside the prison, the local Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post on Monday.
State officials on Tuesday reported 855 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, the third day to top 800 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
