Montana's number of inmates with COVID-19 is 'misleading,' lawmaker says

The director did say he was concerned, however, what broader testing practices may reveal. Gov. Steve Bullock has promised testing capacity for the Department of Corrections to soon reach 772 tests per month, 15% of which will be allotted to staff, while the remaining 85% will be administered to inmates. These tests will be conducted on those not showing any symptoms, as a measure to gauge the actual infection rate within the prison system.

Three staff, including one DOC employee and two employees at DOC-contracted facilities, so far have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as well, Michael said, although employees typically get tested through their primary care provider outside of the facilities at which they work. Seventeen DOC employees have reported getting tested, while 24 employees at DOC-contracted facilities have reported getting tested, according to Tuesday's testimony.

Michael told the committee he is concerned about what may come after speaking with Corrections Department directors in other states who have begun testing inmates beyond those showing symptoms. Another state "very near to us," Michael said, recently administered 480 tests, with more than 50% coming back positive. Another state, according to Michael, administered more than 800 tests and yielded positive results in more than 80%.