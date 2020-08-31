Most Montana counties opt for mail ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a Friday deadline to notify the Secretary of State’s Office on how they will conduct the Nov. 3 general election, only a handful of Montana counties are holding out for a traditional poll election.

A few have yet to decide.

Even though Jefferson County’s clerk has already mailed the Secretary of State’s office that she prefers a mail ballot, County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman said Monday the commissioners have yet to sign off on that plan.

“We have a resolution on our agenda for tomorrow (Tuesday) to basically change that so we would have a regular poll election,” he said. “We had a whole lot of calls from people requesting that we have a poll election. … There’s a lot of people, myself included, who much prefer to vote in person.”

Counties that open their polls on election day must observe social distancing and other precautions.

"It seems to me that we can take the necessary steps to protect people," said Wortman. "If people can stand in line at Walmart and stuff," they can stay safe while voting, he said.