MT court: Political parties must submit own petitions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Petitions to qualify a political party for Montana's ballot must be submitted by that particular party, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The court's decision is the latest in a series of skirmishes involving multiple decisions from multiple courts, all resulting in the Green Party candidates being struck from the ballot after it was revealed a Republican group sponsored the effort to gather enough signatures to qualify those candidates.

The Montana Green Party disavowed some of the candidates, however, and other voters asked to have their names removed from the qualifying petitions after the GOP effort was revealed.

Wednesday’s decision by the state’s high court said that state law is clear as to who can present petitions to qualify candidates: “the political party seeking to nominate its candidates by primary election. The petition at issue in this case does not meet the most basic requirement” of state law.

Last week, Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied an emergency request from two candidates and two Green Party voters to restore the candidates to the ballot while a federal court appeal is heard. Last month, both the state Supreme Court and U.S. District Court in Helena issued orders that the Green Party remain off the ballot.