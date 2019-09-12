{{featured_button_text}}
Ranch for Kids July 2019

The state health department removed all 27 children from the Ranch for Kids in Rexford on July 23 following allegations of abuse and neglect. The department is now proposing major changes to rules governing private residential programs for troubled teens to make them safer for children attending them.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

HELENA — Directors and operators of private teen treatment programs in Montana took several hours Thursday to air concerns with the new rules proposed by their new state overseers.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which took oversight of the industry in July, held a public comment hearing in Helena to hear from program owners, former staff and students after releasing the proposed rules in August.

Before new laws were approved by the Legislature this year, the programs were regulated by a board whose majority comprised program owners and operators. Despite numerous complaints over the years, no significant sanctions were leveled against any programs.

In July, shortly after oversight transferred from the state Department of Labor and Industry to DPHHS, the health department shut down the Ranch for Kids in Rexford and removed all 27 children there, citing allegations of abuse and neglect.

Many of those who spoke Thursday said they embrace the new regulations, as they offer accountability. But some said that the conditions of certain items, such as the number of staff members on duty during the night, and a mandate for a registered nurse on staff, could cripple some smaller programs.

This story will be updated.

