Public lands groups back weed legalization, opponents file 'dark money' complaint

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not everyone is on board.

On Thursday, Wrong for Montana, a group of business industry outfits opposing legalization, filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices decrying the North Fund's contributions to New Approach Montana. The North Fund has virtually no online footprint and lists its address with the commissioner as a rent-an-office-space in Washington, D.C.

As of Sept. 24, the North Fund has contributed roughly $4.8 million to New Approach Montana's efforts, which have included $1 million to gather the signatures to put the proposals on the November ballot and another $2.3 million in televised advertisements to appear this month. By filing with the commissioner's office as an incidental committee, North Fund was not required to disclose its donors.

"We believe in transparency and following Montana law, and from what we have seen it is clear that those who are pushing for marijuana legalization think they are above these principles,” Steve Zabawa, who heads Wrong for Montana, said in an email Thursday. “Upwards of 90% of the money being spent to push the pot industry’s narrative has come from out of state and the majority of that money has come from this dark money group, North Fund. They have no website, no social media accounts, and we have no clue who their donors are."