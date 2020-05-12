Public weighs in on compensation plan for wrongfully convicted

Michelle Feldman, the state campaigns director for the Innocence Project's national office, laid out some of those costs due to the state when someone's only route to restitution for wrongful compensation is through civil litigation. The national average in states that provide financial compensation to exonerees is $68,000 for each year of wrongful incarceration, Feldman said. Civil cases on average take between five and 10 years to resolve, and in Montana, the state and local counties have already paid $15.5 million for three civil lawsuits, she said. The state of Montana so far has paid for just one civil settlement to Jimmy Ray Bromgard for $3.5 million; it currently faces four civil lawsuits from those whose convictions have been overturned or charges dismissed.