Public weighs in on compensation plan for wrongfully convicted

Members of the public weighed in Tuesday on a proposal to pay $60,000 in annual compensation for each year wrongly convicted people spend incarcerated.
But the impending recession Montana lawmakers expect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may mean curtains for the proposal when it comes time to find the funding, the source of which has yet to be determined. Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, a member of the Law and Justice Interim Committee that held Tuesday's hearing, told the Missoulian earlier this month it's difficult to fund new programs "in good times, much less now."
The funding question was not solved Tuesday, although groups who came out in support of HJ 36 urged the committee to see the compensation package as money saved, rather than money spent in damages if the wrongfully convicted people triumph in a civil rights lawsuits where damages can total several million dollars.
"I know there have been some concerns swirling out there that this is not a topic that should be prioritized considering the health crisis and the ongoing and future financial crisis that our state faces," Patrick Webb, of Americans for Prosperity Montana, an advocacy group, told the committee. "We think that the economic impacts of providing an exoneree compensation statute is only to the benefit of Montana and only going to save Montana money."
Michelle Feldman, the state campaigns director for the Innocence Project's national office, laid out some of those costs due to the state when someone's only route to restitution for wrongful compensation is through civil litigation. The national average in states that provide financial compensation to exonerees is $68,000 for each year of wrongful incarceration, Feldman said. Civil cases on average take between five and 10 years to resolve, and in Montana, the state and local counties have already paid $15.5 million for three civil lawsuits, she said. The state of Montana so far has paid for just one civil settlement to Jimmy Ray Bromgard for $3.5 million; it currently faces four civil lawsuits from those whose convictions have been overturned or charges dismissed.
"This legislation will cost a total of $3.9 million to compensate seven Montana exonerees," she said. "That's one third of what Montana has already paid in civil lawsuits."
In its current form, the proposed compensation package would require exonerees to file their claim in a state district court, where a judge would hash out the eligibility for compensation. It also includes a two-year window for prior exonerees to file their claims. If the exoneree has already won a civil lawsuit against the authorities, then the amount awarded to them in that case would be subtracted from the amount in the compensation program, so no one gets to double dip.
Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson, appearing on behalf of the state County Attorneys Association, said during public comment he did not oppose the proposal, but added certain details still need work. Those include the matter of determining true innocence as opposed to technical issues, such as a witness dying years after the case has been closed. The funding question, he noted, is still to be answered. The state Department of Justice would administer the program, according to the bill draft, but it's not clear yet where the money comes from.
"We understand the intentions behind this bill and I assure you this is a prosecutor's worst nightmare," Swanson said. "This is a key question for the committee: Who actually is the named defendant in this bill? The reason that matters is because who is paying the bill?"
Committee Chair Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, noted the committee would continue to work on the draft and provide opportunities for public comment in the coming months. The draft of HJ 36 is available on the committee's website at leg.mt.gov.
