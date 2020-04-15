Recreational cannabis group seeks OK to gather electronic signatures

A group working to legalize recreational marijuana use has sued the Montana Secretary of State for permission to collect signatures electronically as measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have stymied their ability to carry out the traditional gathering process.
New Approach Montana filed its request for an injunction on April 6 in Lewis and Clark County District Court to temporarily halt the enforcement of in-person signature gathering requirements so that the group can use a third party — DocuSign, a company specializing in electronic agreements and with whom New Approach has already arranged a contract — to facilitate the process.
New Approach, which has backing from national policy groups and Washington, D.C.-based funders, seeks to both legalize marijuana use by ballot initiative, I-190, and set the age of consumption at 21 by constitutional amendment, CI-118. New Approach needs to secure 25,468 signatures for the ballot initiative, and 50,936 for the constitutional amendment to appear before voters. The group is also asking a judge delay the deadline for reaching those goals to August 3 rather than June 19, merely two months away.
Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, who is listed as a defendant in the filing along with the State of Montana, has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
"I think what we’re asking for is prudent and reasonable, and if we didn't think that we wouldn't be asking for it," Pepper Petersen, political director of New Approach, said Wednesday. As government agencies at the local and state levels shift their own matters toward telephonic methods in response to the pandemic, Petersen believes New Approach should be afforded the same leeway. "I think it would be hypocritical for any agency in the state to say they don't like the idea."
If New Approach is successful in court, Petersen said the new signature roundup methods would not mean less manpower is needed to reach the required totals. New Approach may end up spending the same amount on the effort, or more, Petersen said, if the group has to pay up for TV ads to grab attention, rather than reaching people in person.
"There's still going to be an army of people working on this," Petersen said.
That's all "if" Missoula District Court Judge John Larson, who has accepted jurisdiction over the case, sees things New Approach's way. Petersen said Wednesday he's not sure what the final process would look like or how it would work, although he expects it would be tailored to whatever the state will allow. Among New Approach's court filings is a layout of DocuSign's process in verifying signatures. The process meets the requirements of the state's Uniform Electronic Transactions Act, which states that if "a law requires a signature, an electronic signature satisfies the law," the group argues.
And while the coronavirus pandemic may be straining New Approach's ability to reach voters, Petersen said the tax revenues from recreational cannabis — 20% in New Approach's ballot measure — may become enticing to fiscally-minded voters as the pandemic craters the economy.
Stapleton's office has until April 21 to respond to the lawsuit. Judge Larson has scheduled a telephonic hearing on the matter for April 28.
