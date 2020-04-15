Recreational cannabis group seeks OK to gather electronic signatures

"I think what we’re asking for is prudent and reasonable, and if we didn't think that we wouldn't be asking for it," Pepper Petersen, political director of New Approach, said Wednesday. As government agencies at the local and state levels shift their own matters toward telephonic methods in response to the pandemic, Petersen believes New Approach should be afforded the same leeway. "I think it would be hypocritical for any agency in the state to say they don't like the idea."

If New Approach is successful in court, Petersen said the new signature roundup methods would not mean less manpower is needed to reach the required totals. New Approach may end up spending the same amount on the effort, or more, Petersen said, if the group has to pay up for TV ads to grab attention, rather than reaching people in person.

"There's still going to be an army of people working on this," Petersen said.