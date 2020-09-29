Senate District 3 candidate Q&A: Guthrie Quist

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

It is my feeling that the University of Montana should modernize their curriculum to accommodate the current job market. While I feel a well-rounded education is important, I also believe the university could offer more classes that help students prepare for the realities that people face upon graduation and offer niche degrees in the technology and vocational industries that allow students to immediately translate into their careers upon leaving the campus.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

In the Flathead, an affordable housing crisis (particularly in my district) forces many young people and hard-working Montana families to leave the area. This can be remedied through incentives that encourage the construction of affordable housing options for local residents. We also have a meth crisis that has touched many families and we need more treatment facilities (many of which were shuttered after the budget shortfall following our big wildfire season several years ago). I also think we need to bring back the anti-meth billboards as they were extremely effective in showing young people the dangers of meth use.

