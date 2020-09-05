Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Ellie Hill

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Montana needs to reduce emissions, and should do that in the most efficient, least disruptive way possible. My predecessor and mentor from the Montana State Senate, Dr. Dick Barrett, introduced a carbon tax. I’ll support the same. Gov. Steve Bullock also wisely created the Montana Climate Solutions Council, working towards solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prepare the state for climate impacts, and address the needs of communities in transition through appropriate economic development and workforce strategies. There will be efforts to address our climate crisis and the bottom line is that we must go to zero net emissions, immediately.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?