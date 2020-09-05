Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Ellie Hill

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Protecting sustainable fish, wildlife, and state-owned park resources for the purpose of providing recreational activities is the very reason my family lives in Montana. We must protect FWP and defend the budget. In 2016, about 70% of FWP's budget was from license sales. Restructuring the agency isn’t a solution to the very real challenges that Montana is faced by the increasing demands recreation is putting on our public lands and wildlife. Legislators can find innovative ways to raise funds to meet new and growing demands, but we should not break the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation to do it.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
The Mississippi State Legislature returned to their own capitol building in May, briefly, and within days, 26 elected officials were diagnosed with the deadly disease. Both the lieutenant governor and the House speaker were among those who tested positive. It is our absolute duty as citizens to protect the vulnerable and stop the spread of COVID, by wearing a mask. As an attorney, we figured out how to protect a Montanan’s Constitutional rights by holding court hearings remotely and I am confident we can do the same in the legislature. Love your neighbor, wear a mask.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Montana needs to reduce emissions, and should do that in the most efficient, least disruptive way possible. My predecessor and mentor from the Montana State Senate, Dr. Dick Barrett, introduced a carbon tax. I’ll support the same. Gov. Steve Bullock also wisely created the Montana Climate Solutions Council, working towards solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prepare the state for climate impacts, and address the needs of communities in transition through appropriate economic development and workforce strategies. There will be efforts to address our climate crisis and the bottom line is that we must go to zero net emissions, immediately.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
I’ve told the delegation elected from Missoula, we’re not leaving that Capitol building without an increase in funding for the University of Montana. It needs to be our priority. The university is rebounding, thanks to its current leadership and their commitment to updating infrastructure, investing in diverse support services, and vastly improving its marketing and recruiting efforts. However, revenue cannot rely solely on tuition. Higher education has opened every door for me and it’s long past time for the Montana Legislature to stand behind UM to provide the necessary funding to ensure quality, affordable education for all Montanans. Go Griz!
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The No. 1 issue facing Montanans is climate change and every legislator must commit to finding bipartisan solutions to tackle this generational crisis. To do this, we must defeat Donald Trump this November. On the state level, there is no more important race than electing Mike Cooney as your governor. We need immediate changes at the federal level, but we also must protect our Montana values in local and state races, too. Vote all the way down your ballot. Your ballots are in the mail now. Vote like your life depends on it because I am certain, it does!
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.