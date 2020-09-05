Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Susan Reneau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Most of the funding of all aspects of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks comes from selling hunting and fishing licenses, which is the system of funding for state fish and game agencies throughout the United States, set up by far-thinking early conservationists in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The dominant voice for where money goes to support the activities of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks must continue to come from those that predominantly fund this agency, which are hunters and fishermen of Montana. Game and non-game animals and their habitat benefit from the money collected from hunters and fishermen.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?