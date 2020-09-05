Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Susan Reneau

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Most of the funding of all aspects of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks comes from selling hunting and fishing licenses, which is the system of funding for state fish and game agencies throughout the United States, set up by far-thinking early conservationists in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The dominant voice for where money goes to support the activities of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks must continue to come from those that predominantly fund this agency, which are hunters and fishermen of Montana. Game and non-game animals and their habitat benefit from the money collected from hunters and fishermen.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
If I am required to wear a mask in the State Capitol during my time of service as the state senator from Missoula for District 45, I will wear it, but will not wear a mask when I am not required to do so. I believe elected officials should be in person and debate each other in person just as grocery store or gas station workers and other essential workers have to go to work each day. If politicians don’t think they're essential and think they can get away with not showing up, I wonder what they think of themselves?
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
The way you pose these series of questions show that your think climate change is real, and coal, oil and gas production is bad. Coal, oil and gas production are essential for our nation’s success at all levels. I support tax breaks for individuals and business, including the energy industry but at what level of tax break is based upon negotiation between the industries and politicians. Your question is very general and non-specific, and I don’t deal in generalities except to say I support individual taxpayers and business owners at all level, including the energy industries.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Taxpayers should not foot the bill for the drop of student population, and it is time for the university system to pay their own way by reducing tuition, cutting programs that do not generate full time equivalent students, and generally operating like a business that has seen a reduction of business. Montana State University student population is growing so it is time for UM to analyze why their academic programs aren’t attracting students, but as a taxpayer, I don’t want to pay for the shortfall and nor should any taxpayer.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The Number One issue facing my constituents is paying their bills and making life affordable for them by reducing taxes and cost of living at all levels of their lives by reducing regulation and expenses by state government and local government, for that matter. As a state senator, I can’t reduce local taxes and regulation, but I will work with local elected officials to help reduce the burden, and as a state senator, I will work constantly to reduce costs to my constituents without removing basic government services such as road repair, law enforcement protection, and education of their children.
