Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Niki Sardot

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

This is a LOADED QUESTION. "Climate Change" is cyclical; proven by core samples ... …period. Drilled at various spots at the poles, bored down to show air and weather for 1,000s of years … prior to written word or altered computer data. The U.N. propaganda wants YOU to move into the city, ride a bike, live in a high rise, and be dependent on the government. YOU ARE LIVING IN AN I.C.L.E.I. CITY. Your mayor pays $640 yearly to belong! What Portland and Seattle do, Missoula follows …

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?