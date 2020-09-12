Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Shannon O'Brien

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

The good news is that more Montanans are getting outdoors and using our public lands. The challenge now is to ensure that no matter why people are outside — hunting, fishing, observing, hiking or just enjoying some sweet family or quiet time — these precious lands are preserved for generations to come. Relying on hunting & fishing licenses to uphold the burden of all the campers and hikers and “non-consumptive” users is not feasible. We need to address this issue.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?