Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Chase Porter Gay

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

With the gradual shift from a focus on almost exclusively consumption through hunting and fishing to the addition of non-consumption wildlife enthusiasts, FWP could expand its management perspective to non-consumption uses, leading to an increase in more total revenue.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

I plan to follow public health and safety guidelines, which would mean wearing a mask when in the Capitol. It’s the Montana way to help our family and neighbors and wearing a mask is a way to enact that principle. It’s likely, unless a vaccine has been equitably distributed by January, that a mixture of in-person and remote will be required.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?