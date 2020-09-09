Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Dan Salomon

Montana should have an all-the-above energy plan. Renewable energy, which includes hydroelectric power generation, is being pushed on us. Unfortunately, renewables cannot compete in the marketplace without the tax breaks and subsidies they receive. Montana needs to get to where all forms of energy compete on an equal basis. Montana also needs to be smart and strive to keep the ability to have base load power generation capacity so we don't have the black- and brownouts that California is experiencing.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

The state's share of funding for higher education goes to the Montana University System and is then budgeted to each school. As legislators we have negotiated for higher retention and graduation rates and tuition freezes. The U of M must solve this problem themselves. President Bodnar has taken head-on some of the key issues. These include curriculum, public relations and budget issues from lower enrollment and high personnel costs. The improved recruiting of both in- and out-of-state students and the success in acquiring research opportunities is a great start.