Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Devin Braaten

The government cannot and should never decide what businesses win. That is favoritism, which leaves the doors wide open to cronyism. Winners who are decided on by who is in power is what destroys the free market and the small businessman. I do not support subsidies for clean energy creation. With that, I do not support tax breaks or subsidies for coal, oil and gas, either. Going green should be a priority, but no good idea should be forced upon anyone.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

Government shouldn’t further subsidize education when it has seen a 40% decrease in its consumers over 10 years. The U of M and the Board of Regents have had that many years to change their business plan and provide a realistic growth model. If the consumer population thinks that the U of M is not a good investment, why should the taxpayer continue subsidizing it? We already have a property tax levy for the university system in Montana with 10% of our state taxes going to universities; they don’t need more, they need to re-focus.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

COVID-19 has opened our eyes to many financial issues. Farmers and ranchers have suffered greatly due to farm-to-market barriers. There are too many steps for food to take before it reaches your table. I want to remove those barriers that legislate how food must reach us. We know what we want. We want Montana grown food straight from the farm, the ranch, the dairy yard. We know what’s best for us. We should be able to get it.

