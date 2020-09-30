Senate District 7 candidate Q&A: Diane Magone

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Although MFWP has already started this conversation, it needs to be intensified as our recreation industry has exploded here in Montana. Our rivers, state parks, trails and mountain roads have seen a huge increase in use over the past few years, and this year alone Montana has seen triple the number of users in some of the areas. Of course, staffing and funding continue to be an issue and ways must be found to not only manage these resources but also to enforce compliance with any regulations that are needed. It is anticipated that there will be a policy-oriented discussion in the next legislative session regarding the growth of recreation.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely, or some mix of the two?
I think that it is imperative that we do all we can to stop this virus and to avoid shutting down our state government and, in order to accomplish this, as much as possible should be done remotely unless proper social distancing can be maintained effectively. Over the summer, interim meetings have been held virtually with success and I see no reason this method cannot be continued with the option of attending meetings and hearings in person if desired. I will continue to wear a mask whenever I go out in public.
Support Local Journalism
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil, and gas production?
Climate change is the most important challenge we face in western Montana. Erratic weather and climate events threaten our growing seasons, our forests, and wildlife migration patterns. We must do all we can to slow this phenomenon down. One of the ways to address this is to encourage development of renewable energy resources with subsidies and tax breaks so all can be part of the transition and share savings. I would support the phasing out of tax breaks for fossil fuel activities and legislation that effectively protects workers as the inevitable transition occurs.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Under the Montana University System strategic plan, a unified approach would be developed for resident student recruitment, admissions and financial aid. This would help to eliminate competition between the state schools and direct students to the school that best meets their needs. The Legislature could facilitate efforts by UM to develop and deliver more effectively career and technical education, working with employers and secondary schools, to identify those career tracks. Lastly, consistent reliable funding is necessary and should include the Legislature passing a bill that would make the six-mill levy permanent to help address continuity of funds.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?
Our economy, once supported primarily by the lumber industry, is in the process of evolving. Our large mills continue to be top employers in our counties but we also know that tourism is growing as an industry and we must work together to responsibly utilize our public lands in ways that benefit both. Additionally, two of our largest employers are critical access hospitals and it is imperative that we do all we can to ensure that these hospitals continue to operate. Lastly, we must find ways to keep our small businesses solvent as they provide many jobs in our area.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.