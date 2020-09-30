Senate District 7 candidate Q&A: Diane Magone

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Although MFWP has already started this conversation, it needs to be intensified as our recreation industry has exploded here in Montana. Our rivers, state parks, trails and mountain roads have seen a huge increase in use over the past few years, and this year alone Montana has seen triple the number of users in some of the areas. Of course, staffing and funding continue to be an issue and ways must be found to not only manage these resources but also to enforce compliance with any regulations that are needed. It is anticipated that there will be a policy-oriented discussion in the next legislative session regarding the growth of recreation.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely, or some mix of the two?