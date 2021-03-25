Senators reattempt grizzly delisting bill

The Republicans’ bill mimics a maneuver used by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2011 that reinstated a delisting rule for gray wolves and blocked further judicial review. The wolf delisting had also been blocked in court. Last year former Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi introduced the same grizzly bill as Lummis, which Daines also co-sponsored. It received a Senate committee hearing but no further action.

“The science is clear: The grizzly bear population has more than recovered in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Area,” Daines said in a press release on Thursday. “Wildlife management must be determined by science, not by activist judges. Montana-led management is what’s best for our communities, public safety, ecosystems, wildlife, and the grizzly bear itself. It is time to delist the grizzly bear and return management to Montana.”

Grizzly advocates maintain the bears would not be safe under state management, especially if Montana, Wyoming and Idaho go ahead with the grizzly trophy hunting seasons each state considered before the 2017 rule was overturned.