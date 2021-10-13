State breaks record for most hospitalized with COVID-19

“They want to be able to squeeze the hand of a young mom when she delivers a baby, they don’t want to squeeze the hand for the last time of a 45-year-old male who died because they were unvaccinated,” Rasmussen said. “They see patients they know should be able to walk out of the hospital and they’re not and that’s what’s really hard for them.”

The delta variant, which overtook the state as the dominant variant in July, has led to a spike in cases and hospitalizations among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, according to state data. By July, the delta variant made up more than half of the samples sequenced in the state, and that rose to nearly all samples by August.

Montana has lagged the rest of the nation when it comes to vaccine uptake. About 54% of the eligible population of those ages 12 and up are vaccinated in the state. That equates to about 49% of the state's total population vaccinated, compared to the U.S. rate of about 57%.