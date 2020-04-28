State, cannabis group spar over e-signatures

State attorneys and a pro-cannabis legalization group sparred on Tuesday over a proposal to collect signatures by electronic means in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic creates risk for petitioners and potential signers alike.
New Approach Montana hopes to bring two measures to voters in November: I-190 would legalize recreational marijuana in Montana, while CI-118, a constitutional amendment, would set the legal age of consumption at 21. Earlier this month, New Approach asked a judge to suspend the Secretary of State's Office from enforcing certain deadlines to submit signatures for verification and to allow the group to collect signatures electronically.
New Approach needs to secure 25,468 signatures for the ballot initiative, and 50,936 for the constitutional amendment to appear before voters. The group has less than two months to collect those signatures, and has yet to get the effort underway. Jim Molloy, who represents New Approach, said the group's interpretation of Gov. Steve Bullock's directives aimed at hampering the spread of the virus prohibits traditional electioneering.
"Its a logical interpretation, that you should not be out approaching people," Molloy said during Tuesday's hearing.
Prior to the court filing, New Approach approached Bullock's office seeking some direction on how to proceed when social distancing guidelines were in place, but the governor's staff told the group petitioning was not the appropriate place for Bullock's attention during the coronavirus pandemic, Molloy said.
Molloy said, to his knowledge, DocuSign, the software company included in New Approach's proposal, has never before been used in the ballot initiative process. Electronic signatures, however, have been allowed by the Montana Legislature, Molloy said, in a 2019 law passed to allow voters overseas to cast their ballot remotely. DocuSign, Molloy continued, has been accepted by courts around the U.S. as acceptable in commercial transactions and legal proceedings. The software stores information for verification of each signer, he said, and would minimize any risk of fraud.
Patrick Risken, an assistant attorney general representing the state in this case, argued DocuSign's global reach may pose a problem, and said it's still unclear to state election officials how the process would play out at the county level.
"These signatures can be made from anywhere in the world that could or could not pose a security risk," Risken said. "We have no idea how this might assist the county clerks in their efforts."
Risken also said New Approach's request to void all deadlines except that on Aug. 3 would "virtually wipe out" a time frame for other parties to challenge the validity of the signatures.
Missoula County District Court Judge John Larson asked counsel for the Secretary of State's Office if extending deadlines to Aug. 3 would be "workable" for election officials.
Austin James, chief legal counsel for the Secretary of State's Office, said some groups are still on the hunt for signature requirements, but added some ballot measure groups have already completed their required signature collections. James told Larson he would have totals from the current ballot initiative groups submitted by Wednesday morning.
"The election staff, I must admit, are already fairly concerned with the volume they have based on the deadline that is set," James said.
Larson did not issue a ruling at the end of Tuesday's hearing.
