State, cannabis group spar over e-signatures

Molloy said, to his knowledge, DocuSign, the software company included in New Approach's proposal, has never before been used in the ballot initiative process. Electronic signatures, however, have been allowed by the Montana Legislature, Molloy said, in a 2019 law passed to allow voters overseas to cast their ballot remotely. DocuSign, Molloy continued, has been accepted by courts around the U.S. as acceptable in commercial transactions and legal proceedings. The software stores information for verification of each signer, he said, and would minimize any risk of fraud.

Patrick Risken, an assistant attorney general representing the state in this case, argued DocuSign's global reach may pose a problem, and said it's still unclear to state election officials how the process would play out at the county level.

"These signatures can be made from anywhere in the world that could or could not pose a security risk," Risken said. "We have no idea how this might assist the county clerks in their efforts."

Risken also said New Approach's request to void all deadlines except that on Aug. 3 would "virtually wipe out" a time frame for other parties to challenge the validity of the signatures.