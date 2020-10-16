State prison inmates, staff contract COVID

Eight inmates and 23 employees at Montana State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the Montana Department of Corrections said Thursday.

The tests that revealed the positive cases were administered last week, according to an online press release from the corrections department. It was not immediately clear when the department became aware of the results of those tests.

The State Prison in Deer Lodge houses roughly 1,500 inmates and employs about 700 staff members. As of Thursday, the only state-run secure facility in Montana yet to suffer a confirmed case of COVID-19 is the Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder.

“We hoped we would be fortunate enough to avoid any inmate cases by implementing stringent precautions to protect against COVID-19 at all our secure facilities in the early stages of this pandemic,” DOC Director Reginald Michael said Thursday. “However, we also prepared for this possibility. We have educated our workforce and inmate population to make sound choices related to the virus to help prevent spread within the facility, and we have knowledgeable health care staff to provide the best medical services possible to the people in our care.”

