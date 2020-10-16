State prison inmates, staff contract COVID

Eight inmates and 23 employees at Montana State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the Montana Department of Corrections said Thursday.
The tests that revealed the positive cases were administered last week, according to an online press release from the corrections department. It was not immediately clear when the department became aware of the results of those tests.
The State Prison in Deer Lodge houses roughly 1,500 inmates and employs about 700 staff members. As of Thursday, the only state-run secure facility in Montana yet to suffer a confirmed case of COVID-19 is the Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder.
“We hoped we would be fortunate enough to avoid any inmate cases by implementing stringent precautions to protect against COVID-19 at all our secure facilities in the early stages of this pandemic,” DOC Director Reginald Michael said Thursday. “However, we also prepared for this possibility. We have educated our workforce and inmate population to make sound choices related to the virus to help prevent spread within the facility, and we have knowledgeable health care staff to provide the best medical services possible to the people in our care.”
Testing at state prison facilities is conducted on a weekly basis and will continue for the foreseeable future, according to Thursday's press release.
The Department of Corrections did not return an email late Thursday seeking information on how inmates can be isolated in a prison environment, or if the cases at Montana State Prison may be associated with the outbreak at Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, where 201 inmates — more than 1 in 3 inmates there — have contracted the virus.
Earlier this year, Michael suggested to a legislative oversight committee that the department could purchase trailers to house inmates who have contracted the virus as a solution for isolation. It was unclear Thursday if the DOC had purchased such trailers. The department has, with COVID-19 relief funds distributed by the state, spent millions in cleaning equipment and transfer vehicles to with the goal of safely shuttling inmates between facilities.
When Crossroads Correctional Center announced its first few dozen cases in late September, Montana Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said no inmates had been transferred from the Shelby prison to state facilities in the two previous weeks.
Thursday's press release noted the DOC requires advance evaluation of all inmate transports by its clinical services staff in consultation with local and state health authorities. Inmates are screened before they leave their facility of origin and on arrival at DOC facilities, according to the release. New arrivals are quarantined for 14 days and offered COVID-19 testing upon arrival and the new facility.
“We know this is a difficult time for inmates in our facilities, along with their family and friends,” Connie Winner, administrator of the DOC’s Clinical Services Division, said. “We want to assure everyone that the medical needs of our offender population will be met with professionalism and compassion.”
