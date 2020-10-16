State prison locked down as inmates, staff contract COVID

Montana State Prison locked down its units Friday due to the festering COVID-19 cases within the facility, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

The number of inmates at the Montana State Prison infected with COVID-19 jumped from eight to 36 on Friday, while 23 prison employees have also tested positive for the virus, the agency said.

"To help keep the virus from spreading at MSP, the facility has been placed on quarantine, allowing extremely limited movement of offenders within the facility," Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said late Friday.

The tests that revealed the positive cases were administered last week, according to an online press release from the corrections department.

"At this time, MSP inmates who are positive for COVID-19 are either being isolated in their cells or cohorted with other COVID-19-positive inmates," Bright said. It was unclear when the facility-wide quarantine would be lifted.

The State Prison in Deer Lodge houses roughly 1,500 inmates and employs about 700 staff members. As of Thursday, the only state-run secure facility in Montana that had yet to suffer a confirmed case of COVID-19 was the Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder.

