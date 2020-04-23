State urges judge to reject group's proposed electronic signature gathering process

State attorneys this week urged a District Court judge to reject a group's proposal to gather signatures for a recreational marijuana ballot initiative through electronic means.
Attorneys for the state Attorney General and Secretary of State's offices on Tuesday filed their response to New Approach Montana's lawsuit seeking permission to electronically gather signatures while COVID-19 prevention measures instruct people to stay isolated.
New Approach got the green light in March to gather signatures for two ballot measures: I-190, a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana, and CI-118, a constitutional amendment to deem 21 the age of consumption. The group has also asked a judge to delay the deadline to submit the signatures from June into August.
State attorneys argued the matter should be taken up with the executive or legislative branches, rather than the courts. Additionally, New Approach's proposal did not present enough evidence of preventing voter fraud, they argued.
"We felt like the courts definitely had jurisdiction over this," Pepper Petersen, political director of New Approach, said Thursday. "This is why the courts exist, for emergencies like this."
New Approach isn't the only ballot measure group scrambling to adapt in a new electioneering landscape created by the coronavirus pandemic. The proponents of I-187, a measure to require utility companies to procure more renewable electricity, asked the Secretary of State's Office directly earlier this month to allow signature gathering by mail.
New Approach said it has already contracted with DocuSign, a software company used to facilitate electronic agreements, to collect signatures remotely. The group argues doing so would be allowed by the state's Uniform Electronic Transactions Act. State attorneys argued this week the UETA applies only to transactions, a separate section in state law than elections.
New Approach needs to secure 25,468 signatures for the ballot initiative, and 50,936 for the constitutional amendment to appear before voters.
New Approach will respond to the state's filing on Friday. The filings thus far lay out a road map for a hearing set for April 28 on the matter before Missoula District Court Judge John Larson.
