State urges judge to reject group's proposed electronic signature gathering process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State attorneys this week urged a District Court judge to reject a group's proposal to gather signatures for a recreational marijuana ballot initiative through electronic means.

Attorneys for the state Attorney General and Secretary of State's offices on Tuesday filed their response to New Approach Montana's lawsuit seeking permission to electronically gather signatures while COVID-19 prevention measures instruct people to stay isolated.

New Approach got the green light in March to gather signatures for two ballot measures: I-190, a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana, and CI-118, a constitutional amendment to deem 21 the age of consumption. The group has also asked a judge to delay the deadline to submit the signatures from June into August.

State attorneys argued the matter should be taken up with the executive or legislative branches, rather than the courts. Additionally, New Approach's proposal did not present enough evidence of preventing voter fraud, they argued.