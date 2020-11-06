Two in state custody have died of COVID

The department did not immediately provide the number of active cases at the Montana State Prison.

Gonzalez died two weeks ago and Lafield a week ago, although on Monday the DOC and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said they were still working to determine if the deaths should be counted among the state's COVID-19 fatalities.

On Thursday, DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt said "we were in consultation with DOC last week regarding some clarifying questions. But, we're not to the point yet of reporting the deaths to the map as the death certificate process is still in process."

The entire process, Ebelt said, involves DPHHS epidemiologists discussing with local health officials to confirm a COVID-19 death, county of residence and any underlying medical conditions. Further, all COVID-19 death certificates are reviewed by DPHHS for quality control to ensure they are filled out correctly, Ebelt said.