Two in state custody have died of COVID

Two inmates in state custody have died from COVID-19-related illness in recent weeks, the Montana Department of Corrections confirmed Friday.
The department did not name the inmates in its release on Friday, but Robert Gonzalez's death certificate, a copy of which the Missoulian has obtained, lists "COVID-19 pneumonia" as the primary cause of death; the date of his death also matches that of one of the inmates included in the DOC press release. Gonzalez was 70 years old.
The other inmate died at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls on Oct. 31, according to the department's press release. On its "Deaths in Custody" page on its website, the DOC reported Jeffory Alan Lafield died at the same hospital on the same date.
“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” DOC Director Reginald Michael said in Friday's press release. “The health and safety of staff and inmates in our secure facilities remain our priorities as we all negotiate the significant challenges presented by this virus. Thank you to our knowledgeable and dedicated employees who strive every day to ensure compassionate, quality care to the people in our custody.”
The department did not immediately provide the number of active cases at the Montana State Prison.
Support Local Journalism
Gonzalez died two weeks ago and Lafield a week ago, although on Monday the DOC and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said they were still working to determine if the deaths should be counted among the state's COVID-19 fatalities.
On Thursday, DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt said "we were in consultation with DOC last week regarding some clarifying questions. But, we're not to the point yet of reporting the deaths to the map as the death certificate process is still in process."
The entire process, Ebelt said, involves DPHHS epidemiologists discussing with local health officials to confirm a COVID-19 death, county of residence and any underlying medical conditions. Further, all COVID-19 death certificates are reviewed by DPHHS for quality control to ensure they are filled out correctly, Ebelt said.
Montana's prison system, both state-run and private, saw the virus flare up inside its facilities last month. The Montana Army National Guard is scheduled to remain until Sunday at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, where staff is short-handed due to quarantines. Crossroads Correctional Center, operated by CoreCivic near Shelby, saw a 43% positivity rate among inmates in early October, then halted testing, which was being conducted in coordination with the three-person Toole County Health Department.
Testing resumed on Monday, according to CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin. Although Gustin said Friday the results of Monday's testing were not available, the Department of Corrections on Friday updated its cumulative case counts across secure facilities, with five additional cases among staff at the Shelby prison. Gustin said testing was focused on inmates and staff who had previously tested negative or didn't participate in earlier rounds of testing.
There are an additional eight cases among inmates at the Montana State Prison, according to the DOC tally. Eight more staff at the Montana State Prison have contracted the virus as well, according to the department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.