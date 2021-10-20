Two Montanas? New maps highlight state's split personality

She has a history of giving small donations to Democratic political candidates in the state, but has said her experience working as a judge in several tribal court systems has given her the ability to act impartially.

To Republicans, there's a simple solution — a neat line splitting the state into eastern and western districts that puts Bozeman in the eastern one and Missoula in the western one. They contrast that with the more tortured route Democrats propose to lump the two cities together.

"When you have a shape that isn't even a shape, it's looks like the C from the Cookie Monster, that is not a reasonable district," said Jennifer Carlson, a Republican state lawmaker from a town 20 minutes outside Bozeman, during a meeting of the commission on Tuesday.

Earlier in the meeting fellow Republican lawmaker Derek Skees held up a pumpkin carved with one of the maps proposed by Democrats, jeering at its unusual borders.

But Democrats say it's not that simple. Terry Cunningham, deputy mayor of Bozeman, notes that his city along with Missoula and the state capital of Helena are the only three in the state that have voted for carbon reduction goals while much of the rest of the state depends on the fossil fuel industry.