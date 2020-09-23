UPDATED: Montana Supreme Court: Political parties must submit own petitions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Petitions to qualify a political party for Montana's ballot must be submitted by that particular party, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The court's decision is the latest in a series of skirmishes involving multiple decisions from multiple courts, all resulting in the Green Party candidates being struck from Montana's ballot after it was revealed a Republican group sponsored the effort to gather enough signatures to qualify those candidates. Similar court cases are being heard around the country, typically with Democrats challenging Republican efforts to aid Green Party candidates, generally seen as drawing votes away from Democratic candidates.

In Montana, some voters asked to have their names removed from the petitions that qualified the Green Party after the GOP-funded signature-gathering effort was revealed. The Montana Republican Party was found to have violated campaign finance regulations.

Wednesday’s decision by the state’s high court said that state law is clear as to who can present petitions to qualify candidates: “the political party seeking to nominate its candidates by primary election. The petition at issue in this case does not meet the most basic requirement” of state law.