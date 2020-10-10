Virus, ACA, Supreme Court highlight final Senate debate

But the coronavirus, and Montana’s skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers, made for urgent fodder. Bullock, who has resisted imposing statewide restrictions even as the state sees record numbers day after day, teed up a target for Daines when he said, “We need to learn to live with this virus,” urging rigorous attention to masks and social distancing.

“I reject the notion that we need to learn how to live with it. We need to end it,” Daines responded, saying therapeutics and a vaccine are the solution. In the meantime, he added — without details as to how — “we need to protect our most vulnerable populations,” specifically mentioning Montana’s tribal nations, as he would frequently throughout the debate.

Bullock questioned whether Congress would deliver on Daines’ promise that any vaccine would be provided free, and hammered at Congress’ inability to agree on a second relief package for financially strapped workers and businesses.

Daines returned to a familiar argument: that Bullock has yet to distribute all of the $1.25 billion in CARES funds allocated to Montana, although the governor said most of that money is committed, and that — given the uncertainty of more federal relief — it's important to hold some in reserve.