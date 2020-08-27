WATCH NOW: Cooney touts pre-K, lunch waivers in education plan

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney reiterated his support Thursday for a statewide voluntary pre-kindergarten program for Montana 4-year-olds, despite the repeated failure of Democrats to get such a program through the Legislature.
“We’ve got to stop this now,” Cooney said, pointing out that Montana is among a handful of states lacking any state-funded pre-kindergarten program. “We’re going to work very hard with Republicans and Democrats … we’re going to convince people.”
Cooney’s remarks came amid an announcement of his campaign’s education plan, which in addition to statewide pre-K touted increased funding for two-year colleges, technical programs and tribal colleges; school lunch debt waivers; enhancing the quality educator payment for teachers, and protecting the public pension system from which educators draw.
In response to a question about the cost of a preschool program, Cooney declined to give a number. During his two terms in office, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock pushed hard for statewide preschool, floating a $37 million plan in 2015 and a $22 million plan in 2019, both of which failed in Republican-controlled Legislatures. Bullock, now running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Steve Daines, successfully pushed a $6 million two-year pilot program to publicly fund preschool in some districts in 2017, but it has expired.
Jake Eaton, Republican Greg Gianforte's campaign manager in the gubernatorial race, did not answer a specific question Thursday about Gianforte’s stance on pre-kindergarten programs. Earlier this year, during the primary campaign, U.S. Rep. Gianforte said he would prioritize increasing teacher pay over preschool programs.
Cooney was joined Thursday at the Missoula news conference by running mate Casey Schreiner of Great Falls, who was House Minority Leader in the 2019 Legislature; Melissa Romano, the Democratic candidate for state schools superintendent, and Amanda Curtis, head of the Montana Federation of Public Employees — all of whom specifically stressed support for public schools over private education, a jab at Gianforte.
"We must do everything in our power to strengthen our public education system, not defund it, not siphon away the needed public dollars to private institutions that don't educate every student," said Schreiner, a former teacher.
“We must stand firm against schemes to funnel resources away from our public schools to private, for-profit schools,” Romano said.
Gianforte’s family foundation has supported, to the tune of several million dollars, the private Petra Academy in Bozeman, a Christian school whose parent-student handbook states it does not have the staff or funding to accept students with severe learning disabilities. Gianforte signed on to an amicus brief for the plaintiffs in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, a case that in June saw a divided U.S. Supreme Court strike down a Montana provision that excluded religious schools from a tax credit program for private schools.
This year’s contest between Romano and Elsie Arntzen is a rerun of 2016, when Arntzen emerged victorious to head the Office of Public Instruction. Arntzen pointed out Thursday that local districts already have the ability to admit 4-year-olds. But as to a statewide pre-K program, she said, "Montana families are still struggling, overburdened," due to the pandemic. "Raising taxes to add these very young, vulnerable children into our classrooms is unrealistic" at this time," she said.
In 2015, then-legislator Arntzen voted in favor of the law at issue in the Espinoza case, and continues to support its provisions, which allow a $150 tax credit against a donation toward scholarships for private school tuition. "It's a pretax dollar. It does not belong to the government, it belongs to the consumer," she said.
In contrast to Cooney, who spoke in general terms about his opponent, Curtis called out Gianforte by name, saying that not only does the union support the Democratic candidates, it specifically condemned Gianforte.
"Greg Gianforte will eliminate this union, our union, and will privatize public education as his first and second orders of business in the state Legislature," she said.
"Greg wants more money for teachers and more options for parents," Eaton said in response, "while career politician Mike Cooney wants more money for union bosses and more control for bureaucrats.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.