WATCH NOW: Cooney touts pre-K, lunch waivers in education plan

Jake Eaton, Republican Greg Gianforte's campaign manager in the gubernatorial race, did not answer a specific question Thursday about Gianforte’s stance on pre-kindergarten programs. Earlier this year, during the primary campaign, U.S. Rep. Gianforte said he would prioritize increasing teacher pay over preschool programs.

Cooney was joined Thursday at the Missoula news conference by running mate Casey Schreiner of Great Falls, who was House Minority Leader in the 2019 Legislature; Melissa Romano, the Democratic candidate for state schools superintendent, and Amanda Curtis, head of the Montana Federation of Public Employees — all of whom specifically stressed support for public schools over private education, a jab at Gianforte.

"We must do everything in our power to strengthen our public education system, not defund it, not siphon away the needed public dollars to private institutions that don't educate every student," said Schreiner, a former teacher.

“We must stand firm against schemes to funnel resources away from our public schools to private, for-profit schools,” Romano said.