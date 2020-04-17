Granite County Sheriff: Man who rammed vehicles dead after deputy shoots
topical

Granite County Sheriff: Man who rammed vehicles dead after deputy shoots

{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIPSBURG — A man who was ramming his vehicle into other vehicles outside a restaurant in western Montana is dead after a sheriff's deputy fired at him, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened after a Granite County sheriff's deputy and a state game warden responded to multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at the Sunshine Station near Philipsburg at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said in a press release. They saw the man ramming his vehicle into other vehicles and, after failed efforts to stop him, he then reportedly hit another citizen's vehicle and the deputy's vehicle, the sheriff said. The deputy then fired "because of the imminent danger of the situation", Dunkerson said. He noted that the man's actions had also endangered pedestrians.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deputy, his family, other victims, as well as the Decedent's family during this difficult time," he said.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The sheriff's office has asked the Department of Criminal Investigation and an independent coroner to conduct an investigation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Health department fields 133 complaints
Local News

Health department fields 133 complaints

The Missoula City-County Health Department has fielded more than 100 complaints about alleged violations of social-distancing guidelines. Also, the local health board recommends people wear face coverings when in public. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News