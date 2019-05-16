{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — Two 18-year-old Great Falls women were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells the Great Falls Tribune the car the women were in crossed the center line Wednesday afternoon, struck a guardrail and then swerved back into the roadway into the path of a van.

The 34-year-old Kalispell man driving the van was unable to swerve to avoid the collision. He and a 1-year-old child in the car were not injured. The victims' names have not been released.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

